29-year-old Swan River woman's death being treated as homicide, RCMP say

A 29-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in western Manitoba, RCMP say, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Early Monday morning, at about 3 a.m., RCMP received a report of a dead woman inside a home in Swan River, about 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Police located a 29-year-old woman's body, and nobody else was present in the house.

RCMP Major Crime Services is investigating.

The woman's name hasn't been disclosed and no arrests are being reported at this time.

