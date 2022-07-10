Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Swan River region

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches are in effect for many parts of west-central Manitoba, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather and climate agency issued the alerts Sunday afternoon, with the area of Swan River and Porcupine Provincial Forest being put under a severe thunderstorm warning.

"Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," the agency said.

As of 3 p.m. the storm was moving near the community of Whitmore and was moving in a southeastern direction.

Such storms can produce tornadoes, the agency said, advising people to keep watch for threatening weather and to seek shelter immediately.

Environment Canada's weather alerts can be tracked on its website.