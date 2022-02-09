Swan River RCMP investigating suspicious death of man, 38, plus 3 other violent incidents

Swan River RCMP are asking for reinforcements after a suspicious death and three other violent incidents over the past several days.

A 38-year-old man was treated at the Swan River hospital on Jan. 29 and later transferred to his hometown of Brandon, where he died of his injuries on Monday, according to an RCMP news release.

His death is considered suspicious.

Swan River RCMP, the major crimes unit and RCMP forensic identification services are investigating.

Concern about rash of 'violent incidents'

In a separate release, Swan River RCMP said they have also responded to three other significant incidents since Saturday, prompting the detachment to ask for more resources.

At around midnight Tuesday, Mounties responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Sixth Avenue in Swan River. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a window that had been shot.

No injuries were reported.

At about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Mounties received a report of a structure fire in the Starlite Trailer Court in Swan River.

Upon police arrival, most of the flames were concentrated to a side window. Nobody was inside the building.

The fire has been determined to be an arson.

Swan River RCMP are looking into the connection between a shooting and arson fire at the same residence on separate days this past weekend. (Submitted by RCMP)

Investigators are considering the possible connection between the arson and a shooting that occurred at the same residence on Saturday at around 3:05 p.m.

"There have been some violent incidents in our community over the last few days," Staff Sgt. Joe Duncan, Swan River RCMP detachment commander, said in the release.

Duncan described the incidents as "targeted" and not randomly occurring to unknown individuals.

"We have called in more RCMP resources to assist us in resolving these investigations and holding to account those involved in the violence," he said in the release.

Also on Saturday, Swan River RCMP received a report that a male was at the hospital being treated for an injury related to a firearm. Police attended immediately.

A preliminary investigation has determined a 24-year-old man from Swan River was in a vehicle talking with another male who was outside the vehicle. A third male was also present.

The discussion escalated and a shot was fired. The driver was struck and was admitted to the local hospital. He was transported to a Winnipeg hospital, where he remains, the release said.

The second male was reported to have minor injuries, but police have not been able to locate him. RCMP are actively looking for him as well as the suspect who used the firearm.

All of the investigations are continuing.

If you have information, please call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.