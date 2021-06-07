42-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle in western Manitoba: RCMP

RCMP are investigating after a 42-year-old man was hit by a car and killed on a western Manitoba highway on Saturday.

Officers were called to Highway 10, about 24 kilometres north of Swan River, Man., shortly after midnight, a release issued on Monday says.

Police say a vehicle travelling northbound hit a pedestrian from Swan River, which is about 475 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The driver, a 52-year-old woman, stopped at the scene and immediately called 911.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP are working with the Criminal Collision Investigation Team and a forensic reconstructionist.

