42-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle in western Manitoba: RCMP
RCMP are investigating after a 42-year-old man was hit by a car and killed on a western Manitoba highway on Saturday.
The driver stopped at the scene and called 911 immediately, police say
Officers were called to Highway 10, about 24 kilometres north of Swan River, Man., shortly after midnight, a release issued on Monday says.
Police say a vehicle travelling northbound hit a pedestrian from Swan River, which is about 475 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
The driver, a 52-year-old woman, stopped at the scene and immediately called 911.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP are working with the Criminal Collision Investigation Team and a forensic reconstructionist.
