Swan River man brutally assaulted, then left outside, RCMP say

Swan River RCMP are looking for more information about a serious assault that happened on Jan. 27, 2022 in the Camperville area.

Around 2:00 p.m., Mounties received a call about a man who had been found suffering from exposure behind a business in Mafeking., Man, a small community approximately 65 kilometres north of Swan River.

The 28-year-old man was tied up, severely assaulted and then left out in the elements. He was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police believe the assault may have happened in the Camperville area, which is around 140 kilometres south of Mafeking, where the man was found.

The victim was picked up where Highway 10 and Highway 20 meet, and then taken to a different location where he was assaulted.

Swan River RCMP are asking anyone with information to please call 204-734-4686, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

