Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Swan River homicide

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing death in Swan River last week.

CBC News ·
Swan River RCMP found a 39-year-old man stabbed to death in the community Friday. (CBC)

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing death in Swan River last week.

A 30-year-old Swan River man was arrested on Sunday and has since been charged with second-degree murder, RCMP said Thursday.

Last Friday, RCMP were called to a home in the western Manitoba town after reports of a stabbing. Mounties found a 39-year-old Swan River man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

