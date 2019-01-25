Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Swan River homicide

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing death in Swan River last week.

A 30-year-old Swan River man was arrested on Sunday and has since been charged with second-degree murder, RCMP said Thursday.

Last Friday, RCMP were called to a home in the western Manitoba town after reports of a stabbing. Mounties found a 39-year-old Swan River man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.