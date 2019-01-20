Manitoba RCMP make arrest after homicide in Swan River

Police have made an arrest after a man was stabbed to death in Swan River, Man. Friday.

Emergency crews found the 39-year-old man from Swan River unresponsive in a home on 5th Avenue South around 11:40 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday RCMP arrested a 30-year-old man from Swan River. Police say the man remains in custody and they are not looking for any other suspects.

Swan River RCMP along with the RCMP's Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate.

