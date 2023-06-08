Content
Manitoba

15-year-old boy charged with manslaughter in woman's death in Swan River, Man.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a woman whose body was found in a western Manitoba home last week, RCMP say.

Police say teen knew the 29-year-old he's accused of killing

Close-up of RCMP badge on vehicle.
The teen was arrested on Wednesday by major crime services investigators, Mounties said in a Thursday news release. (David Bell/CBC)

The teen was arrested on Wednesday by major crime services investigators, Mounties said in a Thursday news release.

Police said the teen knew the slain 29-year-old woman, but did not provide further details or identify the woman.

Her body was found inside a home in Swan River, Man., about 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 3 a.m. on May 29, RCMP said previously.

The arrested teen is also from Swan River, RCMP said. He was remanded in custody.

