Woman sent to hospital after SUV crashes into 2 houses on Talbot Avenue

A woman was sent to hospital after an SUV crashed into a home on Talbot Avenue Friday night.

Winnipeg police blocked off a section of Talbot Avenue around 9 p.m after a four Dodge Caliber with Ontario license plates smashed through the wall of a house and damaged the house next door.

The crash happened between Grey Street and Gateway Road. Police say the woman hurt in the crash was an occupant of the SUV.

No word on the extent of her injuries.

Police say it's not clear if anyone was in the home at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.