SUV crashes into 2 houses on Talbot Avenue

Winnipeg police blocked off a section of Talbot Avenue Friday night after an SUV smashed through the wall of a house.

The crash happened between Grey Street and Gateway Road just before 9 p.m..

A four-door Dodge Caliber with Ontario licence plates crashed into the house in the 600 block of Talbot. It also damaged the corner of the house next door.

Officers remained on scene shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. Police had no information about whether anyone was injured in the crash.