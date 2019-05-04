Skip to Main Content
SUV crashes into 2 houses on Talbot Avenue
SUV crashes into 2 houses on Talbot Avenue

Winnipeg police blocked off a section of Talbot Avenue after an SUV smashed through the wall of a house.
An SUV crashed through a wall of a house and damaged a neighbouring home on Talbot Avenue Friday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg police blocked off a section of Talbot Avenue Friday night after an SUV smashed through the wall of a house.

The crash happened between Grey Street and Gateway Road just before 9 p.m..

A four-door Dodge Caliber with Ontario licence plates crashed into the house in the 600 block of Talbot. It also damaged the corner of the house next door.

Officers remained on scene shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. Police had no information about whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Police had no information on whether anyone was injured in the crash. (Travis Golby/CBC)
