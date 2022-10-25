SUV crashes into Winnipeg hair salon

An SUV crashed through a hair salon in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood on Monday evening, causing significant damage to the storefront.

Winnipeg police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Ness Avenue between Berry and Brooklyn streets just before 8 p.m., according to the duty office.

Police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were seen examining a severely damaged SUV outside of Style It Hair Design, which also had significant damage.

The city says no one needed to be taken to hospital.

Style It Hair Design is closed on Mondays, according to Google Maps.

