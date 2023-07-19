Vehicle found unoccupied near Winnipeg airport after report of potentially distressed passenger

Police are still looking for the female SUV occupant who looked in distress on Tuesday afternoon near Polo Park, after the vehicle was later found unoccupied in Winnipeg's Brooklands neighbourhood.

Officers found the Volkswagen Tiguan on Ross Avenue W., between Juba Street and Route 90, around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, but the passenger and driver weren't there, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Just after noon on Tuesday, police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on St. James Street between Portage and Silver avenues, officers said previously.

They were told a female passenger in the silver Volkswagen Tiguan looked like she might be in distress, and police said they want to find the vehicle to see if the occupants are OK.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male with a bald or shaved head.

Police with the major crimes unit are investigating, but staff with the public information office wouldn't provide any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or leave a secure tip online.