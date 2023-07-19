Winnipeg police looking for suspicious vehicle after report of potentially distressed passenger

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle after a female passenger was seen potentially in distress on Tuesday.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police say they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on St. James Street between Portage and Silver avenues, a news release says.

A female passenger was observed to be possibly in distress inside of a silver Volkswagen Tiguan, and police say they want to find the vehicle to find out if the occupants are OK.

The car may have a Manitoba licence plate LFX 318 or HKF 122 on its rear side, according to police. The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male with a bald or shaved head.

Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Volkswagen to call 911.

