Police investigate report of suspicious package at business in St. James

Police closed several roads near the Winnipeg airport Thursday morning due to reports of a suspicious package at a business on Dublin Avenue.
Police responded to the business on Dublin Avenue, just east of the airport, at 10:51 a.m. Thursday.
Police began leaving the area at about noon, but some units are still there, a police spokesperson said. They would not say anything more about the investigation.
Officers closed a number of streets in the area in response to the report, starting with Route 90 between Notre Dame Avenue and Saskatchewan Avenue. Traffic is expected to return to normal this afternoon.