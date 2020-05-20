Bomb unit called after suspicious devices found in parking lot near Confusion Corner

Bomb experts from the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating after suspicious devices were found attached to vehicles parked in a parking lot along Pembina Highway.

Workers found the objects near the gas tanks of vehicles in a parking lot near the intersection of Pembina and Warsaw Avenue, said Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg police. Police got the call around 11:45 a.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, Carver couldn't say the exact nature of the devices. It's not yet known whether the devices are actually incendiary or simply suspicious.

He couldn't say exactly how many there were, but estimated there were fewer than 10 in total.

At least a dozen police officers were at the scene around 1:30 p.m. to secure the perimeter, Carver said, in addition to the bomb technicians, a police robot and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

"I can't tell you what [workers] initially saw. I can tell you that it looks suspicious," Carver said.

"Our investigation led us to the conclusion that we needed to get a lot of resources here to make sure everyone is safe, which is what we always do. We want to bring as many resources to play as we can, so that we're not in a situation where we needed them and they aren't available."

Police and other emergency responders could be seen outside a car dealership near Pembina Highway and Warsaw Avenue. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Matt Vaccaro, who works at nearby Carrara Tile, says staff at a dealership beside the lot came in Wednesday morning and found what appeared to be rags hanging out of gas tanks of vehicles parked in the lot, and two vehicles that appeared to be connected with wire.

"Then everyone here showed up," he said.

Vaccaro said the devices appeared amateur to him, and he's not very concerned.

Carver said Wednesday afternoon that he hopes to release more information soon.