Winnipeg police investigate homicide after human remains found near North Kildonan apartment building

Winnipeg police are at an apartment building in North Kildonan Monday morning after human remains were found in the area.

Police believe the death was a homicide and are working to identify the deceased person, a news release says.

A forensic team was looking through garbage bins behind the building on Edison Avenue between Henderson Highway and Arby Bay on Monday morning.

An entrance to Mar Joy Apartments was taped off, with police blocking it.

Forensic officers go through garbage bins behind an apartment building on Edison Avenue. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Officers went to the building at 5:25 a.m. and are expected to be there throughout the day, a police spokesperson said.

Police would provide no further information Monday morning.