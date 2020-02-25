Crews battle 6 fires in Winnipeg's North End

A series of fires in rapid succession had firefighters scrambling around Winnipeg's North End on Monday night.

The first call came in at 8:49 p.m. about a fire in a garage on Mountain Avenue near Salter Street. That was followed by a second garage fire a block south on College Avenue 20 minutes later.

Both of those were quickly extinguished.

At 9:41, crews rushed to a fire in a garage attached to a home on Redwood Avenue east of Arlington Street.

Just as that fire was declared under control, around 10 p.m., a call came in about a garage fire a block south on Aberdeen Avenue near Parr Street.

Crews deal with a fire on Redwood Avenue east of Arlington Street, where they put out a fire in an attached garage. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Once again, the fire was put out quickly, but then crews were called to two garbage fires, one in the back lane of Magnus Avenue and another on Manitoba Avenue.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires, which are all under investigation and considered suspicious, says a news release from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.