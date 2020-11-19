Woman, baby found dead inside home north of Health Sciences Centre

A woman and baby were found dead inside a home near the Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre Monday morning after emergency personnel responded to a call about a suspected gas leak.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the home on Tecumseh Street at about 11:40 a.m. for a report of a water leak and the smell of gas coming from the residence.

When they arrived, crews realized there was a fire in the home. They found the woman and infant dead inside.

The deaths are considered suspicious and the major crimes unit of the Winnipeg police is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: