Portage la Prairie man released following suspicious house fire deaths: RCMP

A man who was in police custody after three people were found dead in a Portage la Prairie, Man., home after a fire early Sunday has been released, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on 7th Street SE in Portage la Prairie — about 75 kilometres west of Winnipeg — at about 1 a.m. after reports of a fire.

Once the fire crews managed to put out the fire, three people were found dead inside the home. RCMP said they consider the deaths suspicious.

One of the deceased has been identified as a student of the Portage la Prairie School Division. The school division said in an email to CBC News that they have initiated grief support for staff and students at the school the deceased attended.

The adult male who was placed into custody on April 10 has since been released.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine, spokesperson for the Manitoba RCMP, said Monday that the RCMP are doing everything to move the investigation forward. She said Major Crime Investigators, Forensic Identification Services and officers from the Portage la Prairie detachment are all taking part in the investigation.

Additional information is expected to be released on April 12.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or send a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.