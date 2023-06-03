Content
Winnipeg Police investigating the suspicious death of a man

A man was found dead in Winnipeg's Kirkfield neighbourhood early Saturday, police say

A motel is shown blocked off with police tape.
The Boulevard Motel at Golf Boulevard and Portage Avenue in Winnipeg's Kirkfield neighbourhood was taped off on Saturday. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

A man was found dead in Winnipeg's Kirkfield neighbourhood early Saturday and the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, police said.

Emergency services went to a medical call on the 3100 block of Portage Avenue on Saturday at around 3 a.m., Winnipeg Police Const. Claude Chancy said in an email to CBC News. An adult male was found dead and the homicide unit is investigating the incident as a suspicious death. 

No further information is available, he said.

