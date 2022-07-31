Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Police probe suspicious death in Winnipeg's West End

Winnipeg police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in the West End. 
Winnipeg police remained at the scene of a suspicious death on Sherburn Street into Saturday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Winnipeg police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in the West End. 

Police were called to the 700 block of Sherburn Street near Ellice Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday and remained on scene through Saturday afternoon. 

The homicide unit is investigating the death and autopsy results were expected Sunday, a police duty inspector said Saturday evening. 

No further information was available.

