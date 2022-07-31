Police probe suspicious death in Winnipeg's West End
Winnipeg police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in the West End.
Police were called to the 700 block of Sherburn Street near Ellice Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday and remained on scene through Saturday afternoon.
The homicide unit is investigating the death and autopsy results were expected Sunday, a police duty inspector said Saturday evening.
No further information was available.