RCMP investigates suspicious death of 2-year-old boy in Red Sucker Lake First Nation

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death of a two-year-old boy in Red Sucker Lake First Nation.

Island Lake RCMP were notified about the boy's death on Saturday after the boy was taken to the local nursing station in medical distress and later died, according to a Monday news release.

The news release doesn't specify when the boy was taken to the community's nursing station, or when he died.

The incident is now being investigated as a suspicious death by Island Lake RCMP as well as the RCMP's major crime services and forensic identification units.

Red Sucker Lake First Nation is located about 535 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, near the Ontario border.

More from CBC Manitoba: