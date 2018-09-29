Homicide unit investigating after woman's body found at recycling depot

Winnipeg police are investigating a gruesome discovery at a recycling depot Friday night in the Omand's Creek industrial area.

Police say the body of a middle-aged woman was found mixed in with recycling materials. Officers responded to the call at around 7:05 p.m.

Police believe the body came from a secondary location, according to a news release. They are now trying to identify the woman and notify next of kin. Her death is being investigated by the homicide unit.

No other details have been released at this time.



Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).