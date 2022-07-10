RCMP investigates suspicious death in Canupawakpa Dakota Nation

Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers and RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, according to an RCMP post on Facebook.

RCMP said Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers responded to a complaint involving an assault at a residence Saturday morning. When officers arrived, a 36-year-old man was found deceased inside the residence in Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, which is about 75 km west of Brandon.

The death is considered suspicious, RCMP said.

RCMP say their Forensic Identification Services remain on scene and Major Crime Services has taken charge of the investigation. They continue to be assisted by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service in the ongoing investigation.

RCMP asks anyone with information to call the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 1-833-978-0048, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or email tips to tips@mfnp.ca.

More from CBC Manitoba: