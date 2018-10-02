Death of woman found at recycling depot wasn't homicide, Winnipeg police say

Mary Madeline Yellowback, whose body was found in a load of recycling at a Winnipeg depot, was not murdered, police say.

Yellowback, 33, from Gods River, Man., was found dead at a recycling depot in an industrial area in northwest Winnipeg more than a year ago. Police initially treated her death as suspicious.

Yellowback went into the recycling depot of her own free will, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said Tuesday.

"There is some indication that she may have been trying to seek shelter, possibly homeless," Carver said.

"Why does someone do something? A lot of times we don't have explanations for it. But we have no indications that she was forced or coerced, or went in there with someone's help."

Police tape could be seen outside the recycling depot in the Omands Creek Industrial area after Yellowback's body was found. At the time, her death was treated as suspicious. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Yellowback was in town for medical care and staying at a hotel before she died, relatives said.

Family described her as a happy-go-lucky woman who enjoyed working in home care and played hockey for nearly 20 years. She was a married mother of six children, age three to 13 at the time of her death.

Though Yellowback's death was tragic news for the family, her father Rex Ross was thankful her body was found.

"We're so fortunate that she was dumped in a recycling bin," he said shortly after she was found, adding that he could picture himself losing a child and not having any answers, like many other Indigenous parents.

"To this day, there's a lot of parents that miss their daughters," he said. "They don't know where their daughters are."