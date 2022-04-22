Man found dead in Winnipeg apartment not victim of homicide, police say

Police say a man found dead in an apartment in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood earlier this week was not the victim of a homicide.

Emergency crews were called to the building at the corner of Elgin Avenue and Isabel Street on Monday, where the man was found dead.

Initially police considered the death suspicious, but on Friday, they said it is not considered a homicide.

The man's age and identity has not been released. No other details were provided by police.