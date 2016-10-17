Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after report of fatal ATV crash deemed suspicious

A 51-year-old man faces a murder charge after RCMP say a suspicious death, initially reported as the result of an ATV crash, was actually the result of foul play.

Police determined an ATV crash "had not occurred" at the spot east of Duck Mountain Provincial Park where officers found the body of a 35-year-old man last week, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers were initially called to the alleged crash site on Provincial Road 489, near Highway 271, on Sept. 24, around 2:30 p.m.

The 35-year-old man from Pine Creek First Nation was declared dead at the scene. A 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 51-year-old man from Ebb and Flow First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder, RCMP said in the Tuesday release.

He remains in custody.