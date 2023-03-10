Man found dead in suite on Winnipeg's Main Street

A man was found dead inside a multi-room residence on Main Street in Winnipeg.

The 33-year-old man, whose death is being investigated as suspicious, was found around 10:45 a.m. Thursday by members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service who responded to a medical call.

They called police, a news release from the police service said.

Police initially said the man was found in a building in the 600 block of Main, which extends from the Disraeli Freeway to Higgins Avenue. They later narrowed the location down to the block between Logan and Henry avenues.

There are a number of residential hotels and shelters in that area, including the Manwin Hotel, where a person was found dead earlier this year.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and urges anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).