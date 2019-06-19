Police investigating suspicious death in Point Douglas area
Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death near Higgins Avenue and Maple Street.
Officers from the forensic unit were seen outside a green space in the area Wednesday morning.
The Winnipeg Police Service is expected to release more information on the incident later Wednesday morning.