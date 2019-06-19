Skip to Main Content
Police investigating suspicious death in Point Douglas area
Police investigating suspicious death in Point Douglas area

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death near Higgins Avenue and Maple Street. 

Officers have taped off area near Higgins Avenue and Maple Street

Police could be seen investigating an incident near Higgins Avenue and Maple Street Wednesday morning. (Trevor Brine/CBC )

Officers from the forensic unit were seen outside a green space in the area Wednesday morning. 

The Winnipeg Police Service is expected to release more information on the incident later Wednesday morning. 

Police have taped off a green space near the intersection. (Jillian Taylor/CBC )
Clothing and a number of other items could be seen hanging on a wire fence incident the taped off area. (Trevor Brine/CBC )

 

