Man found dead in Winnipeg house after fire is city's 12th homicide victim, police say

A man found dead following an early morning house fire in Winnipeg's North End this week has been identified by police as Steven Andrew Mingo.

Police said the 30-year-old's death was a homicide, the 12th in the city this year.

Mingo was found in a home on Flora Avenue near McKenzie Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday by emergency crews responding to the fire.

Police immediately ruled it a suspicious death, then confirmed it was a homicide the following day.

No information on the cause of death has been provided and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police service's homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).