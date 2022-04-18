Man found dead in Winnipeg's West Alexander area
A man was found dead early Monday morning in an apartment building just north of Winnipeg's downtown.
Emergency crews were called to the corner of Elgin Avenue and Isabel Street in the West Alexander area.
Police have said little about the the incident, only that it is a suspicious death.
The rear of the building has been taped off by police.
