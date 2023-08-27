Content
Manitoba

22-year-old man's death in Bunibonibee Cree Nation considered suspicious: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking into the suspicious death of a 22-year-old man who was found dead at a nursing station in Bunibonibee Cree Nation.

Man with serious injuries found dead at nursing station on Saturday

A building is pictured covered in snow.
Oxford House RCMP received a report of the man found dead on Saturday at 2:20 a.m. (Oxford House RCMP)

On Saturday at 2:20 a.m., Oxford House RCMP received a report of the man found dead in the northern Manitoba community of Bunibonibee, also known as Oxford House.

They found him at the nursing station with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said in a statement Sunday.

Oxford House RCMP and RCMP's major crime services and forensic identification services are investigating.

