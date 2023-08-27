22-year-old man's death in Bunibonibee Cree Nation considered suspicious: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking into the suspicious death of a 22-year-old man who was found dead at a nursing station in Bunibonibee Cree Nation.

On Saturday at 2:20 a.m., Oxford House RCMP received a report of the man found dead in the northern Manitoba community of Bunibonibee, also known as Oxford House.

They found him at the nursing station with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said in a statement Sunday.

Oxford House RCMP and RCMP's major crime services and forensic identification services are investigating.

More from CBC Manitoba: