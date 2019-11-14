Police investigate 'suspicious circumstances' at North End home
A home in Winnipeg's North End has been surrounded by police tape since Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 1½-storey home on Dufferin Avenue, between Arlington and Parr streets, around 9 p.m.
Police will say little about what is going on, other than they are investigating.
"We were called in regards to suspicious circumstances," a spokesperson said.
There is no threat to the public, police said.
Investigators with the police service's forensics unit are also at the house.
