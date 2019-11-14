Police investigate 'suspicious circumstances' at North End home

A home in Winnipeg's North End has been surrounded by police tape since Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1½-storey home on Dufferin Avenue, between Arlington and Parr streets, around 9 p.m.

Police will say little about what is going on, other than they are investigating.

"We were called in regards to suspicious circumstances," a spokesperson said.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

Investigators with the police service's forensics unit are also at the house.

The police service's forensics unit is also at the house on Dufferin, between Arlington and Parr streets. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

More news from CBC Manitoba: