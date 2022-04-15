Suspected cases of avian flu reported in Manitoba

The province is investigating suspected cases of avian influenza in wild birds in Manitoba.

The first suspected case was identified in snow geese that died in southwestern Manitoba, while the second was a bald eagle in the Dauphin area that was observed with neurologic signs and humanely euthanized, says a Thursday update from the agriculture department.

The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre in Île des Chênes said on social media that the bald eagle had been in its care earlier this week.

Samples have been collected from the suspect birds and are being tested now.

An update is expected in the coming days.

The risk of avian flu to human health is low, and there are no known cases of transmission of this strain of the virus, called H5N1, from birds to humans in North America, the province said in a news release.

Manitobans are asked to contact the province at 1-800-782-0076 if they find clusters of dead waterfowl, ravens, crows, gulls, or any large group of dead birds, and not to touch them.

The province is also advising poultry farmers to keep their birds indoors during the wild bird migration.

Bird flu cases have been confirmed in several other provinces and in North Dakota and Minnesota in recent weeks.