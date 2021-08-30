Sketch released of man sought in attempted child abduction in Portage la Prairie

The man is described as five-foot-three with an average build and about 40 years old with either blue or green eyes, short white hair with a bald spot and a long white beard. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie with grey sweats and reddish-coloured shoes. (Submitted by RCMP)

Manitoba RCMP have released a sketch of a man accused of trying to abduct a nine-year-old girl in Portage la Prairie.

The girl was grabbed from behind by a man she didn't know in the back lane of a residence on 10th Street N.W. in the city, about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg, around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 17, RCMP said.

The man asked the girl if she wanted to go home with him, but she bit him and ran home, police said.

The man was last seen running north down the back lane toward Lorne Avenue, but police did not find him after doing a patrol of the area.

The girl did not suffer any physical injuries, police said.

The man is described as five-foot-three with an average build and about 40 years old, with either blue or green eyes, short white hair with a bald spot and a long white beard.

He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie with grey sweats and reddish-coloured shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the sketch or has information about the incident and has not yet spoken to investigators is urged to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8477, or online through the agency's website.