Man wanted in connection with Manitoba home invasion turns himself in

A suspect in a violent home invasion in Russell, Man., turned himself in on Thursday, RCMP say.

The 32-year-old was at large after police arrested two other men in connection with the home invasion and assault, which sent a woman to hospital.

All three face charges of aggravated assault, robbery and breaking and entering.

RCMP were called to an apartment complex in the town of Russell, about 310 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the Saskatchewan border, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 32-year-old woman was found in need of medical attention, police said.

The woman said three men entered her apartment and started beating her while she slept, a news release said.

The woman was taken to hospital in Winnipeg but has since been released.

Police said one suspect was arrested after being spotted nearby carrying a stolen item from the apartment.

One of the arrested men is from Birdtail Sioux First Nation, while the man arrested Thursday and another man are from Waywayseecappo First Nation, RCMP said.