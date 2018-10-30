No charges for police officers after suspect died following arrest

No police officers will face charges after a man died in custody days after he was arrested in August last year in Winnipeg, the Independent Investigation Unit has concluded.

On Aug. 9, 2017, police suspected the man was carrying a firearm in a duffel bag and chased him on foot.

Once one of the officers caught up with the man, he kicked the man's in his mid-section on his left-side and punched him in the face. Police found a semi-automatic rifle with an attached scope.

After the man was in custody, he complained of sore and possibly broken ribs. According the same officer, the man kicked and attempted to punch him. A second officer punch the man in his abdomen.

He was taken to Seven Oaks General Hospital, where it was determined there were no visible signs of injury. He was X-rayed and a physician determined there were no breaks or fractures to the ribs. He was discharged from the hospital in the early morning on Aug. 10 and returned to the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

After the man was discharged, it was noted on his medical file that he suffered a fractured rib. The IIU determined the police were not made aware of the injury.

On Aug. 11, the man went into medical distress while in the medical wing of the remand centre. He was transported to Health Sciences Centre where underwent surgery to remove his spleen. He died Aug. 13.

An autopsy found the cause of death due to "hypovolemic shock due to or a consequence of a laceration of the spleen following blunt trauma of the torso." The report noted fractures to two ribs, with hemorrhaging in the surrounding soft tissues, and lacerations on the man's spleen. The pathologist concluded it was consistent with a powerful blow to his left-side.

The IIU forwarded its investigation to the Manitoba Prosecution Services. It advised the IIU that the matter did not meet the standard to lay charges and it was unlikely to result in a conviction.

An inquest into the death will be conducted under the Fatality Inquiries Act.