Man charged with aggravated assault in Smithfield Avenue stabbing

A Winnipeg man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing last month.

A 32-year-old man was walking down a back lane along Smithfield Avenue between Main Street and Scotia Street when someone approached him from behind, armed with a knife, and stabbed him several times.

The man made it to a nearby inn and bar where he collapsed. Paramedics took him to hospital in unstable condition.

Police released security camera images of a person of interest in the case. On Sunday, the suspect was arrested in an unrelated incident in the West Broadway area, police said in a news release.

The victim and suspect were not known to each other, police said.

The suspect is also believed to be involved in two other incidents. A vehicle was damaged while parked on Young Street near Balmoral Street on June 4, and another vehicle was entered and damaged on Rupertsland Boulevard near Mac Street.

Police charged the 20-year-old suspect with aggravated assault, two counts of mischief under $5,000/obstruction of enjoyment and failing to comply with a probation order.