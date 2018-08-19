Man, 38, charged with pointing gun at off-duty Winnipeg police officer

Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with an incident in which an off-duty officer was threatened with a gun.

A 38-year-old is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and firearms offences.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, police say the officer was walking down Garry Street near York Avenue — near the downtown Winnipeg Police Service headquarters — toward his vehicle, when he was approached by a man who started talking to him.

The officer then got into his vehicle and as he started to drive away, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

The Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Tuesday that no shots were fired and the officer immediately left the area before calling 911.

In a news release on Sunday, the union that represents police officers said the man pulled the trigger after pointing the weapon, but the gun didn't fire.

"The individual … produced a handgun [and] pulled the trigger twice. I would say from the reaction of the individual that it was a surprise that the gun didn't fire," Winnipeg Police Association president Moe Sabourin told CBC News.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested on March 18 in the downtown area.

When officers arrested him, they found him carrying individually packaged baggies of cocaine, containing about 6.6 grams each, with a street value of about $600, as well as a single 9-mm bullet, police said.