Winnipeg man arrested in stabbing of 3-year-old, charged with attempted murder

A Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged after a three-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in the city's North End, police said Thursday.

Daniel Jensen, 33, was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. CT Wednesday by police who spotted him in the area of McPhillips Street and Leila Avenue after the brutal stabbing in a home, they said.

The child remained in hospital in grave condition Thursday.

"I don't believe he resisted much, if any," Const. Jay Murray of Winnipeg police said on Thursday about the accused.

Officers found the child with multiple wounds at a home on Pritchard Avenue, between Salter and Charles streets, at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The child was taken to hospital and remained in grave condition, Murray said. His family said the child was on life-support and had received two blood transfusions.

A tricycle lies outside the home where the three-year-old was gravely hurt early Wednesday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

This is the third violent incident involving a child under 15 in Winnipeg in a matter of days, and the second involving a toddler. A 14-year-old girl was stabbed and killed on Saturday. Hours later, a baby was one of four people shot in a targeted shotgun attack.

Police believe that before the boy was attacked, Jensen was with the child's mother at a location on Main Street, when he and the woman began to argue. The argument escalated and police believe Jensen assaulted her, they said Thursday.

"She suffered a number of injuries. They're not believed to be life-threatening, but I don't want to characterize them as minor either," Murray said.

From there, police believe the accused went to the home on Pritchard Avenue to see the boy. Jensen is not the child's biological father, Murray said.

Jensen, who was detained in custody, faces a number of charges, including attempted murder and assault causing bodily harm.

He was also charged with six counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance and failing to comply with a probation order.

Jensen was previously charged in July with assault with a weapon and uttering threats against the child's mother, his on-again, off-again girlfriend, police said.

Neighbours say the community sees a lot of violence, but they've never heard of a child being caught up in it in this way. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

He was released on bail under orders not to have contact with her, or to possess any weapons.

Murray said social media played a role in the investigation.

Social media tips

Jensen's name and photo was widely distributed on Facebook, which led people to call the police with tips.

Murray said social media can be both a tool and a problem in situations such as these.

"One strong negative is that potentially this person is being convicted before they are, even before they're arrested and charged. That can cause problems. We all know that the internet has been wrong in the past about identifying people in crimes.

"We also have to acknowledge some of the info we received was a result of that name being shared on social media."

Murray said he hopes people will submit their tips to police, not just to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"We're not always able to follow social media and get these hints and clues," he said.

"You never know what can be very helpful to police."