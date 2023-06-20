RCMP to release names of Manitoba bus crash victims on Thursday

The names of the people killed in a fatal bus crash last week in southwestern Manitoba will be revealed Thursday.

Manitoba RCMP are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. CT, when it is expected they will share the identities of the 16 people who died following last Thursday's bus crash north of Carberry, about 160 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

The announcement comes one day after a 16th person injured in the crash succumbed to her injuries. RCMP said Wednesday a woman who survived the collision last Thursday died in hospital this week.

CBC News will livestream the news conference here, on Facebook and on CBC Gem.

RCMP West District Commander Supt. Jeff Asmundson, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak will be present at the event at Credit Union Place in Dauphin, the western Manitoba home city to most of those on the bus.

The death toll is now the same as the 2018 Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus crash in Tisdale, Sask.

The Manitoba crash happened when a semi-trailer truck collided with a bus carrying 25 people, mostly seniors from Dauphin, a small city located about 150 kilometres north of Carberry, shortly before noon on June 15.

RCMP have said the bus was going south down Highway 5 and crossing eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry when it was hit by the truck.

A drone photo shows the highway intersection that was the site of a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., on June 15. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Fifteen people died at the scene and 10 from the bus were rushed to several different Manitoba hospitals. Of the nine who remain in care, five are women and four are men.

Four of those patients remained in critical care as of Wednesday, according to Shared Health, which co-ordinates health-care service delivery in the province.

Investigators believe the semi driver had the right of way in the crash. The driver was released from hospital last week and has been assisting with the investigation, RCMP said.

A vigil is planned Thursday night in Dauphin.