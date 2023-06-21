Woman injured in fatal crash near Carberry, Man., dies in hospital, bringing death toll to 16

Another person has died as a result of the collision between a semi-trailer truck and a bus that killed 15 people in Manitoba last week.

The woman died of her injuries from the crash near Carberry, a small town about 160 kilometres west of Winnipeg, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

That means 16 of the 25 people who were aboard the bus, most of them seniors, have died as a result of the crash.

RCMP originally said the 10 survivors who were hospitalized ranged in age from early 60s to late 80s.

Nine survivors — five women and four men — remain in hospital, including four in critical care, Shared Health said in a statement Wednesday.

"Shared Health and Prairie Mountain Health would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the patient involved in the collision who succumbed to her injuries [Tuesday]," said a spokesperson from Shared Health, which co-ordinates health-care service delivery in the province.

The crash happened shortly before noon on Thursday.

The RCMP said last week the bus was headed south on Highway 5, crossing eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway just north of Carberry, when it was hit by a semi-trailer truck.

More to come