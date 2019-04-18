They did a survey, and guess what? (Almost) everybody loves Jets, and Big Buff most of all

If they used this survey on Family Feud, Winnipeggers would rake in all the points.

Dustin Byfuglien is the Jets' most popular player and two-thirds of Manitobans — no matter where they live — support having taxpayer money pay for Whiteout parties downtown, a Probe Research online survey suggests.

But if you're in the Jets' home province, you probably already knew that.

"The Jets truly bring Manitobans together," Probe Research principal Curtis Brown said in a news release Thursday. "No matter where you live and how much you care about hockey, it is hard to escape the impact of the Jets if you live here."

The Jets and the St. Louis Blues are tied at two wins apiece as they return to Winnipeg tonight to resume their best-of-seven NHL playoff series.

The Manitoba polling firm surveyed people on its online panel and a national online panel provider to come up with some stats about the love Manitobans feel for their team.

Hard-core fan or along for the ride? People who said they "live and breathe" the Jets were more likely to pick Mark Scheifele as their favourite player than more casual fans, who picked Dustin Byfuglien more often. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

The survey, conducted between Friday and Wednesday (a.k.a. Games 2-4), asked 1,000 Manitobans who their favourite Jets players are, about their enthusiasm for the team, and whether they support using public funds for the Whiteout parties held in downtown Winnipeg.

If the television game show Family Feud asked you to name Manitobans' favourite Jet, you'd win big with Byfuglien, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler:

Byfuglien — 37 points (25 per cent of respondents chose him first, 12 per cent chose him second)

Scheifele — 27 points (15 per cent first, 12 per cent second)

Wheeler — 27 points (13 per cent first, 14 per cent second)

Patrik Laine — 18 points (nine per cent first, nine per cent second)

Connor Hellebuyck — 13 points (six per cent first, seven per cent second).

Every player on the Jets roster received at least one vote, so there's love for all of them, the pollster said. But 28 per cent of respondents said they don't have a favourite player.

Hard-core supporters of the Winnipeg Jets are more likely to support public funding of the Whiteout parties outside the team's home playoff games. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

In terms of enthusiasm, more than one in 10 people told the pollsters they "live and breathe all things Jets," while seven per cent said you "couldn't pay them to watch a Jets game."

The poll sugest most Manitobans fall somewhere in the middle — 33 per cent said they follow the team closely, while 49 per cent, or almost half, said they're aware of what's happening but don't follow closely.

Those hard-core fans, though, had slightly different picks when it comes to top players — they liked Scheifele best, followed by Wheeler and then Byfuglien.

Support for public funding of the Whiteout parties crosses demographics, a Probe Research online survey suggests. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Support for using public funds to pay for the Whiteout parties outside the Jets' arena during every home playoff game was highest among hard-core fans, but crossed demographic groups, the pollsters said.

Almost two-thirds of Manitobans surveyed — 65 per cent — supported using tax money to host the Whiteout parties.

Because this was an online survey, as opposed to random polling, Probe doesn't give a margin of error for the results.