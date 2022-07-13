Province seeking public feedback on Manitoba personal care homes

The Manitoba government is seeking the public's feedback on how personal care homes in the province are run.

A new online survey is directly related to the aftermath of November 2020 at Maples Long Term Care, the province said in a news release on Tuesday.

During a 48-hour period, eight residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak when there was a staffing shortage. An emergency response team had to be called in to care for residents.

A total of 56 people died during the outbreak in the home between October 2020 and January 2021.

A third party investigated what happened and made 17 recommendations to prevent another situation like that from happening, including that the government review and streamline licensing standards for personal care homes to ensure they are current and relevant to residents.

There are 124 licensed personal care homes in Manitoba that must meet a minimum set of standards to ensure safe and appropriate care to residents, which include admissions, care plans, nursing and medical care, pharmaceutical care, recreational and spiritual care, staff education and infection and disease control.

The province says the feedback will help ensure the standards review process reflects Manitobans' priorities and expectations.

The deadline to participate is July 29.

