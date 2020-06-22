Half of Manitobans reluctant to resume pre-coronavirus routines, survey finds

Manitoba's COVID-19 curve remains flat as it launches Phase 3 of its reopening plan, yet many people are reluctant to jump back into social and economic routines, according to a new survey.

Around one-half of Manitoba adults continue to hold some reservations about fully resuming their pre-pandemic practices while one-in-five say they will continue to remain in basic isolation. That's according to the results of a Probe Research poll commissioned by the Business Council of Manitoba, Manitoba Chambers of Commerce and the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Of those surveyed between June 2 and 11, just 33 per cent are eager to resume their pre-pandemic life.

One thousand people were randomly contacted by phone, both through landline and wireless numbers, giving the results a 95 per cent certainty of being accurate within plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points of what they would have been if the entire adult population of Manitoba had taken part.

Short of a vaccine or a complete disappearance of COVID-19, respondents were asked what they would need to see in order to get out and participate more in the economy again — whether it's eating out, making some household purchases or treating themselves to something.

Hanging a sign isn't enough, said Loren Remillard, CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. It only helps if 'people are willing to open the door and enter.' (CBC)

The vast majority said they would need to be assured of safe commercial spaces. Widespread testing was next.

"Manitobans have done an incredible job of bending the curve and we are now in an enviable position as a result of our diligence and shared efforts," said Bram Strain, CEO of the Business Council of Manitoba. "The business community must continue to demonstrate its commitment to health protocols and safety."

The survey also found almost all Manitoba adults (90 per cent) are concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the provincial economy. That level of concern is significantly higher than anxiety about becoming ill with the virus (67 per cent).

At the same time, Manitobans don't appear ready to rush to the economy's rescue unless they have consumer confidence, noted Loren Remillard, CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

"The survey clearly indicates more work is needed to build consumer trust, and underscores why having a coordinated program and campaign that provides credible assurances is so vital," he said.

"Having an open sign on the door only helps if people are willing to open the door and enter."

A large proportion of respondents reported a fairly good or very good understanding of COVID-19-related information including limits to gathering sizes (86 per cent), threats to public safety (82 per cent), testing eligibility (77 per cent) and the rules surrounding leaving and re-entering the province (76 per cent).

There was less understanding about information shared on other issues, the poll says. At the bottom of the list were how long social distancing will last (52 per cent), provincial PPE preparedness (50 per cent) and when schools will resume (42 per cent).

"It is imperative that all levels of government continue to communicate clearly and regularly about the protocols and measures required to ensure the public has the information required to build the consumer confidence needed as our economy rebounds," said Chuck Davidson, CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

Additional survey findings include: