Manitoba government launches survey on COVID-19 immunization plans for children under 5

The province is seeking input on its plans to vaccinate children under the age of five against COVID-19.

Vaccines for children aged six months to four years old could be approved by Health Canada this summer.

In anticipation of this, the province has launched a survey asking for feedback on how the rollout should look, particularly from parents with children in this age group, says a news release form the province.

Questions include where Manitoba parents and caregivers would prefer to take their children to be vaccinated, factors that would influence their decision or ability to have their children vaccinated and how they would prefer to get more information about the vaccine.

The survey can be accessed online and will be open until July 13.