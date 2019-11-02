Surveillance video could help investigation of Ross Avenue double homicide, police say

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help as they investigate last weekend's double homicide.

Edwin Adrian Harper and Wayne Patrick Palidwor were shot and killed during the early morning hours of Oct. 27 in the back lane of Ross Avenue near Isabel Street.

Const. Rob Carver said on Saturday that Winnipeg police are asking businesses and residents in the area to check video captured by their surveillance systems between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. last Sunday.

"You may have a critical piece of information that you don't know you hold," he said.

Both men were sent to hospital in critical condition last week, but later died from their injuries, police said.

Carver said police are asking people who saw anything odd or suspicious to contact investigators at either 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Edwin Harper's mother, Colleen, said earlier this week that her son was staying with her the night he was killed, and went to the corner store to get some pop.

It was the last time she saw him.

"He never came back," she said.

Police investigated three homicides that weekend, including the death of a 14-year-old girl stabbed at a Halloween party.