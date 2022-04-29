Wait times slowly decreasing for surgeries, diagnostic tests in Manitoba, task force says

The head of Manitoba's surgical recovery task force says the province is completing nearly as many surgeries and diagnostic tests as it did before the pandemic — but new data shows the backlog is still expanding in some areas.

Dr. David Matear said the vast majority of surgical staff who were reassigned to help deal with COVID-19 patients are back to regular units, and Winnipeg hospitals are approaching a return to pre-pandemic capacity for surgeries, with most now operating at 97 per cent.

"Two weeks ago, we were over 100 per cent, actually eating into that backlog with the activity," Matear said at the monthly task force update Thursday at the Manitoba Legislature.

"And so the more that we get to that 100 per cent level, the slower the backlog will increase."

New statistics released by the province, however, shows the wait lists for ultrasounds and MRIs have increased slightly since the end of February, while there's been a small improvement in the wait list for CT scans during the same time span.

The province did not provide any figures on the number of surgeries still in the queue.

Overall, the wait lists for diagnostic testing are as follows:

The wait list for CT scans has gone from 17,063 in February to 16,546 as of April 27, representing a three per cent decrease.

The wait list for ultrasounds has gone from 20,626 in February to 20,854 as of April 27, representing a 1.1 per cent increase.

The wait list for MRIs has gone from 15,282 in February to 15,754 as of April 27, representing a 3.1 per cent increase.

Manitoba is trying to shrink its backlog at a time when hospitals are straining under an increase in COVID-19 patients. Shared Health reported on Thursday that the overall median wait at all Winnipeg hospitals increased in March compared to the previous month.

Almost all surgical staff in Manitoba are back working their jobs after being transferred to help the province treat COVID-19 patients. (StockLeb/Shutterstock)

When asked if the surgical and diagnostic backlog was shrinking overall, Matear said the question was an interesting one.

"As we're putting the health-care system back to a fully operational level … the idea was to bring surgeries and all activities actually to 100 per cent pre-pandemic level. As soon as you get to that point, in essence, what you're doing is you're slowing the growth of the backlog.

"We're trying to do everything to reduce the growth of the backlog, and we're pretty near that 100 per cent."

Not satisfied with pre-pandemic backlog

Those comments got the attention of Manitoba's opposition parties.

The NDP's Uzoma Asagwara said the government is acknowledging the backlog was significant well before the pandemic. The party's health critic said the Progressive Conservatives' bungling of the health-care file is to blame.

"This narrative that the premier has been running with, that her caucus, her cabinet has been running with, that it's all COVID-19's fault, is false," Asagwara said.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont compared Matear's desire to reduce the backlog's growth to a slowing down a car.

"The whole thing is is that we need to turn this car around and start going back in the other direction."

Matear said Manitoba can start making measurable progress toward shrinking the backlog once surgical capacity is restored to pre-pandemic levels.

In March, Doctors Manitoba estimated the backlog for surgery and diagnostic tests has swelled to almost 168,000 procedures.

The organization will release an updated estimate on Friday, which is expected to show the backlog is still rising.

The province has some qualms with the previous estimates from Doctors Manitoba and said it is working on compiling its own figures.

The task force also provided an update Thursday on some of its previously announced initiatives.

It said 15 Manitobans have had spinal surgeries in Fargo, N.D., while an additional 100 are preparing to access the service, Matear said.

The province extended its service agreements with several private care providers into 2022-23. As a result, it expects more than 5,500 procedures will be performed within the first six months.

As well, Manitoba began offering fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) this month, as a way of reducing the need for endoscopies, which includes colonoscopies. It is considered a less invasive form of colorectal cancer screening.