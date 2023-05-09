Over 2,600 surgeries postponed on day of procedure in Winnipeg since November 2021, NDP says

More than 2,600 surgeries were postponed at hospitals across Winnipeg between the fourth wave of COVID-19 and the beginning of this year, according to numbers shared by the provincial NDP on Monday.

A total of 2,623 procedures were postponed on the day they were supposed to happen between November 2021 and January 2023, the numbers provided to the Opposition party by Shared Health through a freedom of information request say.

Opposition Leader Wab Kinew called it concerning that surgeries continued to be postponed even into last year, when Manitoba had lifted most of its pandemic restrictions .

"You have seniors who not only are doing the preparations for surgery, potentially fasting, traveling, but also having that emotional expectation that they're going to get a procedure done only to see that procedure cancelled," Kinew said following question period.

"These are not pandemic-era cancellations. Some of the worst numbers happened just last fall at a time when this government was already moving on from the pandemic and should rightly have been focused on providing more surgeries to the people of Manitoba."

The monthly number of postponements for many procedures were in the single digits during the fall, according to the numbers provided. But at the Grace Hospital, for example, orthopedic procedures saw at or near 40 cancellations per month in October and December 2022.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Audrey Gordon did not respond to a request for comment.

Numbers only show certain postponements: Shared Health

A letter from Shared Health attached to the NDP's freedom of information request noted some of the postponements "are due to medical reasons or if the patient passes."

Postponements can also happen when a patient or surgical staff is sick and if there are issues with staff availability in surgical and post-operative units, a spokesperson for Shared Health said in an email on Monday.

Those numbers would also include "non-urgent patients who were bumped by individuals needing emergency surgery or other slated surgeries taking longer than expected," the email said.

But the numbers would not include patients who chose to delay care or surgeons who stopped scheduling elective, non-urgent surgeries they knew were likely to be postponed, "which was prevalent during various periods of the pandemic — including the Omicron wave in the early months of the period of time being reported on," the spokesperson said.

They would also not include surgical cases that could not be scheduled because of surgical slate reductions due to COVID-19 or other factors, the email said.