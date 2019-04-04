City ponders renaming street to honour boy hit and killed in crosswalk

A stretch of road in Winnipeg's St. Vital neighbourhood could soon have an honorary new name — that of an eight-year-old boy who once attended the elementary school at the end of the street.

A city committee will consider a proposal to designate Varennes Avenue, west of St. Anne's Road, as Surafiel Way.

Eight-year-old Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam died while on his way to ÉcoleVarennes school on the morning of Feb. 13, 2018.

A pickup truck hit him while he was with his mother and younger brother, crossing St. Anne's Road in a crosswalk at Varennes.

The honorary name would be given to a single-block stretch of Varennes, with the school at one end and St. Anne's at the other.

The proposal calls for Varennes Avenue, west of St. Anne’s Road, to be designated with the honorary name Surafiel Way. (City of Winnipeg)

The blue semi-circle honorary sign would be installed above the official street name for a period not exceeding 10 years, the committee report says.

The honorary name was a request from Tesfamariam's family as a way to pay tribute to a boy they called "a positive light" in their letter to the city.

"As parents we will forever feel the loss and missing piece of our hearts," wrote his parents, Adiam and Musse.

They described Tesfamariam as an excellent student who excelled in mathematics and was loved by his teachers and his peers. He loved living in Winnipeg and was the biggest fan of the Winnipeg Jets, proudly yelling "True North" during the anthem, the letter says.

"Surafiel represents the joy of our city. The diversity and love for its beauty and citizens," the letter says.

The honorary name has been recommended by the city's administration. If it is approved at Monday's meeting of the Riel community committee, it will then go before the property and development committee.